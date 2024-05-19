Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 18

Of the four students, who died in an SUV crash in Patiala today, two were from the tricity. One of the victims, Ishan Sood (24) of Panchkula was set to join a law firm after completion of his five-year course, while Reet (23) was a resident of Sector 8, Chandigarh. The girl’s father, RS Virk, is an Army veteran.

Ishan and Reet, along with two others, all final-year students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, died after the SUV (Endeavour) they were travelling in skidded off the Bhadson road and crashed in the adjoining fields.

“My 24-year-old son was a gem of a person,” said his father Sanjeev Sood, as he tried to hold back his tears and put up a smile. When he went to the adjoining room to console his wife, tears started rolling down his face.

The family owns a business. However, Ishan wanted to get a hands-on experience in the field of law, said his father. He said his son, along with his friends and classmates, was returning to the college hostel after having dinner outside. “They all had dinner together after the exams. He was to return home on Monday. He was already placed and set to join a prestigious law firm in Gurugram next month,” he added.

Ishan was fond of bodybuilding. “He usually participated in sports competitions on the campus and otherwise as well,” said his father.

His friends from school also reached the residence to offer their condolences. One of them said, “He was a bright student and used to participate in numerous co-curricular activities on the university campus. He motivated a number of his friends to do bodybuilding.”

The family’s relatives said they would cremate the bodies of Ishan and one of his classmates, Reet, who lived in Chandigarh, together on Sunday. Ishan’s uncle Arun Sood, who is a former Chandigarh Mayor, said, “Ishan’s aunt will reach here from Australia tomorrow, but Reet’s relatives, who are coming from Toronto, will make it the day after tomorrow. Both will be cremated together as they were close friends. They first met each other in the college. The final-semester exams were over and Ishan was to return home on May 20 after his viva voce.”

