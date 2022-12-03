Patiala MP Preneet Kaur flags traffic issue at Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 2

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur today held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar to resolve the issues related to Zirakpur, Peer Muchhalla and Dera Bassi.

The MP raised the issues of law and order as well as traffic during the meeting. All senior civil and police officers of the district were present at the meeting held in the District Administrative Complex.

Talwar assured the MP that all issues brought to the his attention would be resolved soon.

