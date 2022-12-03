Patiala MP Preneet Kaur flags traffic issue at Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Mohali, December 2
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur today held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar to resolve the issues related to Zirakpur, Peer Muchhalla and Dera Bassi.
The MP raised the issues of law and order as well as traffic during the meeting. All senior civil and police officers of the district were present at the meeting held in the District Administrative Complex.
Talwar assured the MP that all issues brought to the his attention would be resolved soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...