Patiala resident convicted in US woman’s rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, held Baldev Singh (38), a resident of Kharajpur village, Shamdoo, Patiala, guilty in a seven-year-old rape case of a US woman. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence tomorrow. The US national was allegedly raped by two persons in Kharar in April 2015. The victim had visited India on tourist visa. She filed a complaint from the US through an email to the Chandigarh Police in August 2015.

On the basis of the email, an investigation was conducted and an FIR was registered at the Sector 17 police station in November 2016 for the offences punishable under Sections 328, 342, 304, 376, 392 and 34 of the IPC at the Woman police station in Chandigarh.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said when she reached near the ISBT, Sector 17, some auto drivers surrounded her. In the meantime, a man from Kurukshetra in Haryana, who was sitting in an auto, approached her and asked if she had any problem. She told him that she needed a hotel room to spend the night, following which he asked auto driver Baldev to get her one. She said the auto driver took her to several hotels but she failed to get an accommodation. Later, Baldev convinced her to accompany him to his friend Lucky’s house in Kharar where she could stay for the night. She alleged that Baldev and Lucky then raped her. Later, they deserted her at some place near the ISBT-43.

The victim said she took the mobile number of the man from Kurukshetra before going with Baldev. After reaching France, she narrated the incident to him. She then went back to the US after the incident and lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh Police via email. She also attached the certificate of medical test, which was conducted in Paris, France.

Two years after the alleged incident, the police arrested the accused on the clues given by the victim. In the email, the woman stated that the auto-rickshaw, which she hired, had the upper number 78 and lower number 177. Based on the information, the police started looking for the auto dealer.

During the search, an auto dealer was found. As per their records, an auto, bearing number CH78 (T) 0177, was sold to a resident of Phase VI, Mohali. He told the police that the auto was being used by Baldev from 2014 to 2015. On the basis of the information, Baldev Singh was arrested in 2017. His accomplice, who too had allegedly violated the tourist, is still at large.

After the arrest, the police filed the chargesheet against the accused.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of the offences framed against him.