Patient, 4 others hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Five persons, including a woman patient, were injured when the ambulance they were travelling in was hit by a luxury car driven by a woman near Sector 36 on Saturday morning. The ambulance driver, Manjit Singh, and patient Beant Kaur of Nabha, Patiala, suffered injuries and were rushed to the PGI. Manjit Singh said he was ferrying a patient along with a woman attendant and two members of a family. The police are investigating the matter. TNS

3 more held in bank theft case

Mohali: The police have arrested three more persons, Amit, Anil and Umesh, in connection with the theft at a bank in Gharuan on May 5 and recovered Rs 3.9 lakh, a motorcycle, two grinders and one hammer from them. Mohit Sharma of UP and Ajay Kumar of Jind in Haryana were earlier arrested from Randhawa Road. Both are members of an inter-state gang which has carried out thefts at several banks. A case under Sections 457, 380 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station.