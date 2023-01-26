Patients harried as X-ray machine develops snag at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 25

Patients at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital are at the receiving end with the lone X-ray machine developing a snag, after facing hiccups over the past three days.

Being repaired Machine was facing problems for three days. A faulty battery unit was sent for repair on Wednesday. It will start working on Friday. — Dharminder Singh, Dera Bassi SMO

A long queue of patients and attendants was witnessed at the hospital today in the hope of getting an X-ray conducted. However, they were forced to head to private clinics after having waited for nearly three hours. As many as 60 to 70 patients avail of X-ray services at the hospital. The facility is not available at the Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Patients are charged Rs 120 for a basic X-ray at government hospitals, while the same costs around Rs 500 to Rs 700 at private clinics.

Dera Bassi SMO Dharminder Singh said: “The machine was giving problems for the past three days. A battery unit had malfunctioned, which was sent for repairs today. The machine will be functional on Friday morning."

Nirmal Kaur, a local resident, said: "I came to the hospital at 10 am and waited till 12 noon. I had to leave without the X-ray report."

"I took a half-day leave from work to consult the doctor, but I could not get the X-ray report. I now have to come again to the hospital," said Upendar Singh.

Many Forced to visit pvt centres

Patients are forced to visit private clinics for X-ray. While Rs 120 is charged for an X-ray at govt hospitals, it costs Rs 500 to Rs 700 at private clinics.

#dera bassi