Patients harried as X-ray machine develops snag at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, January 25
Patients at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital are at the receiving end with the lone X-ray machine developing a snag, after facing hiccups over the past three days.
Being repaired
Machine was facing problems for three days. A faulty battery unit was sent for repair on Wednesday. It will start working on Friday. — Dharminder Singh, Dera Bassi SMO
A long queue of patients and attendants was witnessed at the hospital today in the hope of getting an X-ray conducted. However, they were forced to head to private clinics after having waited for nearly three hours. As many as 60 to 70 patients avail of X-ray services at the hospital. The facility is not available at the Aam Aadmi Clinics.
Patients are charged Rs 120 for a basic X-ray at government hospitals, while the same costs around Rs 500 to Rs 700 at private clinics.
Dera Bassi SMO Dharminder Singh said: “The machine was giving problems for the past three days. A battery unit had malfunctioned, which was sent for repairs today. The machine will be functional on Friday morning."
Nirmal Kaur, a local resident, said: "I came to the hospital at 10 am and waited till 12 noon. I had to leave without the X-ray report."
"I took a half-day leave from work to consult the doctor, but I could not get the X-ray report. I now have to come again to the hospital," said Upendar Singh.
Many Forced to visit pvt centres
Patients are forced to visit private clinics for X-ray. While Rs 120 is charged for an X-ray at govt hospitals, it costs Rs 500 to Rs 700 at private clinics.
