Patriotic fervour, gaiety mark Republic Day celebrations in tricity

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 27

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the National Flag at the Parade Ground in Sector 5 here on Republic Day.

The Governor said: “‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being celebrated across the country. This year, along with giving special respect to the freedom fighters of the country, a vision and framework are also being made for the next 25 years so that India can provide leadership to the entire world on the completion of its 100 years of Independence in 2047”.

NCC cadets dance on patriotic songs after participating in the parade. Photo: Ravi Kumar

ITBP contingent takes part in the the Republic Day celebrations in Panchkula on Wednesday. Photo: Ravi Kumar

“The state government is taking forward the vision of Digital India with the aim of benefiting the people of the state. As many as 511 schemes of 41 departments have been made online through about 20,000 Atal Seva Kendras and 117 Antyodaya and Saral Kendras in the state,” he said.

The Governor stated that Haryana was the first state in the country to procure 14 crops at MSP.

Speaking about the progress of vaccination in the state, he said 385 lakh doses (first and second) had been administered to the eligible beneficiaries so far.

He also paid homage to martyrs at the War Memorial in the district. He felicitated healthcare workers, government employees and social workers for their exemplary work.