Patwaris to be relieved after clearing backlog: Mohali ADC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 25

To ameliorate the problems faced by people in connection with revenue records in the district, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Viraj S Tidke today ordered to relieve the under-transfer field officers only after clearing of backlog of mutations and girdawaris initiated in their tenure.

The ADC, who was reviewing the progress of revenue officers in a meeting held at the District Administrative Complex today, said it should be ensured that the revenue officer completed the pending work such as preparation and consignment of jamabandis and mutations.

Reviewing the progress of SVAMITVA scheme, under which rights of the property in possession of the rural population falling under “Laal Lakeer” have to be entered in revenue records, Tidke asked the SDMs and circle revenue officers to expedite the said process.

Till now, maps of 155 villages have been prepared after a drone survey of 233 villages in the district.

Sonam new ADC

Sonam Chaudhary has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) in place of Geetika Singh. Gurbir Singh Kohli has replaced Ravinder Singh as the Kharar SDM. Sarabjeet Kaur has been posted as the Assistant Excise Commissioner, Mohali.

#Mohali