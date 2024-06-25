Patwarkhana at Lalru swamped

Mohali, June 24
After a quick rain shower on Monday afternoon, the Lalru Patwarkhana was swamped with rainwater, which caused inconvenience to visitors. The front veranda and the office had water coming up to the ankles of people there till the evening. The Patwari office is in a low-lying area, while the streets are on a higher plane.
Lalru Circle, Patwari Satosh Kumar said he had a tough time keeping the records and documents safe. Lalru MC President Satish Rana said that as soon as he got the news, staff was sent to drain out the water.
