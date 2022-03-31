Pauline wins golf meet

Chandigarh, March 30
Pauline Singh was declared the winner, while Goody Malhi and Neelam Gill claimed second and third position in the Lady Captain’s Day 2022 Tournament played at Chandigarh Golf Club. The event was organised in the stableford format. Dr GS Kochar, vice-president of the club, shot the ceremonial tee-off.
Lady Captain Ashu B Singh of Chandigarh Golf Club Ladies’ Section and 50 women golfers participated in the event. Sakshi Mehta Bagged a prize for straightest drive and Amikul Panaiche won the nearest-to-the pin prize. In the girls’ junior section, Gross Prize was bagged by Charvi Vaid while Ceerat Kang was declared first runner-up.
