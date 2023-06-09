Pavi logs easy win in badminton

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Pavi ousted Adya Singh Meena 15-1 15-1 in a girls’ U-9 match on the opening day of an open badminton tournament organised by the Sports Department at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. Samridhi Kushwaha also moved ahead in the event by defeating Sanpreet Kaur 15-0 15-4.

In the boys’ U-9 category, Ayush Anand defeated Kanav Malan 15-3 15-1 while Aditya overpowered Devik Bansal 15-8 15-6. Parv Bhatia also marched into the next round by routing Aarav Duggal 15-2 15-1. Ivaan Dogra easily defeated Rian Panchal 15-6 15-2 and Aarush Verma beat Aviraj Singh 15-2 15-1. Aviraj ousted Armaan 15-5 15-3 and Kartik Kumar Agnihotri got the better of Armaan 15-4 15-2.