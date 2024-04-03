Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Former Union minister and one of the city Lok Sabah ticket contenders Pawan Kumar Bansal left for Delhi today.

Sources said he was called by senior party leaders for discussion regarding the selection of the candidate for the city LS seat. Besides Bansal, the names of Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and city Congress president HS Lucky were earlier shortlisted for ticket.

During a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee in Delhi, Lucky had reportedly batted for a new face for the city LS seat. This had caused unease between Bansal and him. Supporters of the two leaders had raised slogans against each other during a meeting with party in charge Rajeev Shukla. The meeting also witnessed heated arguments. However, the party claims all is well between the two leaders.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pawan Kumar Bansal