Pay dues within 15 days, Chandigarh Housing Board tells defaulters

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, February 20
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has asked the allottees of more than 13,000 small flats to pay their rent dues within 15 days, failing which their allotment will be cancelled.
Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said despite repeated reminders, as many as 13,581 allottees of small flats had not paid their dues amounting to more than Rs 43.02 crore.
“The board will be left with no alternative but to initiate the process of cancellation of allotment of the units in case the allottees fail to clear their pending amount within the stipulated time,” he said.
Once a unit was cancelled, the allottee would be required to vacate it and if the appellate authority allowed its restoration, the allottee would have to pay the dues, with interest and revival charges, he said.
The CHB has so far allotted more than 18,000 flats under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme or Affordable Rental Housing Scheme (ARHC). These flats have been allotted for sole occupation of the allottees and their families, and cannot be sold or transferred.
In March, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees. The same month, nearly Rs 8 crore was deposited by defaulters. The payments could be made at the Sampark Centre or through online mode by visiting CHB website www.chbonline.in.
Based on the door-to-door survey carried out last year of 18,138 small flats, the CHB has recently cancelled the allotment of 22 flats for violating the terms and conditions of allotment.
Maximum cases from Dhanas
- A maximum of 7,008 are from Dhanas
- 2,018 from Maloya
- 1,388 from Mauli Jagran
18,000 Flats allotted under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme or Affordable Rental Housing Scheme
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...