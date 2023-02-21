Pay dues within 15 days, Chandigarh Housing Board tells defaulters

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 20

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has asked the allottees of more than 13,000 small flats to pay their rent dues within 15 days, failing which their allotment will be cancelled.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said despite repeated reminders, as many as 13,581 allottees of small flats had not paid their dues amounting to more than Rs 43.02 crore.

“The board will be left with no alternative but to initiate the process of cancellation of allotment of the units in case the allottees fail to clear their pending amount within the stipulated time,” he said.

Once a unit was cancelled, the allottee would be required to vacate it and if the appellate authority allowed its restoration, the allottee would have to pay the dues, with interest and revival charges, he said.

The CHB has so far allotted more than 18,000 flats under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme or Affordable Rental Housing Scheme (ARHC). These flats have been allotted for sole occupation of the allottees and their families, and cannot be sold or transferred.

In March, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees. The same month, nearly Rs 8 crore was deposited by defaulters. The payments could be made at the Sampark Centre or through online mode by visiting CHB website www.chbonline.in.

Based on the door-to-door survey carried out last year of 18,138 small flats, the CHB has recently cancelled the allotment of 22 flats for violating the terms and conditions of allotment.

Maximum cases from Dhanas

A maximum of 7,008 are from Dhanas

2,018 from Maloya

1,388 from Mauli Jagran

18,000 Flats allotted under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme or Affordable Rental Housing Scheme

