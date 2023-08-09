Chandigarh: Pay less fee for ‘zero-waste’ events

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 8

With the aim of ensuring plastic and garbage-free events, the Municipal Corporation has started providing 20 per cent discount in the booking fee of community centres to those who keep it a “zero-waste” affair.

The MC has also installed information boards regarding its initiative outside all community centres. The “zero-waste” policy also applies to “jhanj ghars”, dharamshalas and open spaces.

To get the discount, residents will have to ensure the use eco-friendly paper, serving food and drinks in stainless steel utensils and other biodegradable things during the event. Instead of plastic crockery, glass/steel cutlery, cloth napkins, paper coasters etc, are to be used. Floral décor used in the function should also be the one which can be composted later. No plastic water bottles, wrapping paper and flex posters have to be used at the event.

The subsidy will be transferred to the applicant’s bank account once MC officials inspect the venue after the event and find it as per the “zero waste” norms. “While booking community centres at Sampark Centres, applicants have to commit to having a “zero-waste” event. We have started the booking process to this effect. In a fortnight, we displayed information at all our community centres as well,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The MC had earlier helped some applicants in organising such events. Now, applicants have to do it at their own level. The move was okayed by the MC House in December.

The move will not only help curb plastic waste but also get the MC more points in the Swachh Survekshan-2023. As per the survekshan toolkit, “zero waste” events/weddings/social or religious functions are to be organised. Under the norms, use of 200 ml water bottles is to be stopped at the venues and reusable cutlery encouraged. The practice of three ‘Rs’ — reduce, reuse and recycle — is to be embraced.

Parameters for ‘zero-waste’ events