Pay property tax by Sept 30, get 10% rebate: Mohali MC

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 25

The Mohali Municipal Corporation has collected Rs 8 crore as property tax in the month of September. September 30 is the deadline for property owners to avail 10% discount on the levy. Officials expect around Rs 6 crore more in their coffers in the last week of this month.

“Hopefully, Rs 20 crore target for the year would be achieved,” said Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi.

On September 1, the civic body had issued a notification that the property owners in the district should pay the due tax and file the property tax return to avoid penalty. The MC office is witnessing rush of taxpayers these days.

Officials said some property owners had not paid the tax dues since 2013-2014. Such owners had been instructed to pay the tax dues, penalty and interest within the next week under the Punjab Municipal Act. The defaulters would face penalty without any further notice. Besides, it was notified that property tax for the year 2023-24 can be paid till September 30 with 10% rebate.

The civic body has organised 10 special property tax collection camps to boost the collection this month.

There are close to 43,000 property taxpayers in the city, but the government buildings are the major defaulters of the civic body.

Officials said GMADA paid around Rs 2 crore tax this year, with the latest installment of Rs 18 lakh today.

The civic body had collected Rs 31 crore from property tax last year. “But it was mainly due to recoveries. The year, recoveries are less. We are conducting surveys of villages to identify new properties,” a tax branch official said.

#Mohali