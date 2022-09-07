Payas Jain excels in Asian TT meet, bags 3 medals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 6

Payas Jain, a BBA first-year student of Chitkara University, claimed three medals in the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship.

Jain won a gold medal in the mixed doubles event, which is perhaps the first-ever gold medal in this category of the tournament for India. He also won a bronze medal in the team event and another bronze medal in the U-19 doubles event.

“This is the first time an Indian player got three medals in the Asian Junior Championship,” said Jain.

In 2019, Jain had bagged the first medal in the Asian Junior Championship. The championship was held in Vientiane, Laos.

In the U-19 boys’ doubles, Jain teamed up with Yashwansh Malik to win the silver medal, losing to the Japanese pair of Yuta Iimura and Yuhi Sakai (8-11, 7-11, 14-12, 6-11) in the final. Jain and Yashaswini defeated the Chinese pair of Han Xinyuan and Qin Yuxuan (3-2). The young paddlers won the final (11-9, 11-1, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8).

In the semi-finals, the Indian pair had defeated the Hong Kong combine of Chan Baldwin Ho Wah and Wong Hoi Tung (10-12, 11-8, 11-6, 4-11, 2-11, 11-4). In the U-19 boys’ team competition, India reached the semi-final before losing (3-2) in a close match to Japan.

