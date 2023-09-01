Payas win bronze at world TT meet

Payas Jain, a student of Chitkara University, won bronze in World Table Tennis Youth Tournament at Jordan

Jain easily overpowered Jad Albesani 11-2 11-2 11-5 to enter the main draw

He then stunned Navid Shams in a see-saw quarterfinal battle

In semifinals, Jain went down against Indian contender Divyansh Srivastava