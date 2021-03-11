Payment of Rs 5K costs: Punjab and Haryana High Court allows Punjab to file reply on Hawara’s plea

Payment of Rs 5K costs: Punjab and Haryana High Court allows Punjab to file reply on Hawara’s plea

In a major embarrassment for the Punjab Government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that police officials travelling to the court without proper instructions resulted in the wastage of their time, affecting the public at large. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 30

In a major embarrassment for the Punjab Government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that police officials travelling to the court without proper instructions resulted in the wastage of their time, affecting the public at large.

The assertion on Jagtar Singh Hawara’s anticipatory bail plea came as Justice Avneesh Jhingan of the High Court asserted that the matter was required to be looked into by the Superintendent of Police (SP) concerned if deemed appropriate.

Justice Jhingan added that reasonable ground was not made out by the state for seeking an adjournment on Hawara’s plea. But one more opportunity was granted to file reply subject to payment of Rs 5,000 costs to the PGIMER Poor Patient Fund. “The authority concerned if deems fit may fix responsibility of the defaulting official,” Justice Jhingan added.

Convicted in the Punjab’s the then Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, Hawara had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in a 24-year-old sedition case registered in Mohali district. Justice Jhingan asserted notice of motion was issued on his plea on February 14 and time was sought by the state counsel to file reply.

But on March 3, prayer was made for further time. The situation was similar as of today.

“The seriousness with which these matters are being handled is evident from the fact that police official SI Naib Singh, present in the court from the Sohana police station, Mohali district, has travelled all the way to Chandigarh and reached after 10 am to inform the state counsel that reply has not been filed,” Justice Jhingan observed.

The Bench also took note of the state counsel’s submission on a specific query from the court that prior instructions were not conveyed in spite of a telephonic call and DO letter. Appearing before Justice Jhingan’s Bench, counsel Bhanu Partap Singh had on a previous date of hearing submitted that Hawara was seeking bail in a case registered on June 13, 1998, under Sections 124-A and 153-A of the IPC at the Sohana police station in Mohali district.

Elaborating, he submitted that the petitioner came to know about the present case through a list issued by the Tihar Jail authorities. Hawara was not aware whether he was required by the police in the present FIR. As the investigation was pending since long in the case, he was apprehending arrest.

He added the FIR’s copy was neither being provided to the accused by the investigation agency nor was it available online. Hawara, otherwise, was in custody for the past more than 15 years.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

India, Russia in talks over 20 million barrels of crude at discount

2
Patiala

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

3
Haryana

Multi-crore scam in Haryana, private firm's directors booked

4
Punjab

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

6
Punjab

Patiala IG, SSP & SP shifted; 3 arrested

7
Nation

Woman gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Patiala violence: It was clash between two parties, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Book Reviews backflap

Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India

10
Punjab

No takers for 41 MBBS seats at Chintpurni Medical College in Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pak
Punjab

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar
Punjab

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar

World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Top News

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...

Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up: Family source

'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital

The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull

Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar: Security up post clash in Patiala

Amritsar Cops raid gangster’s home, seize weapons, cash & SUV

3 booked for murder bid in Amritsar

Sursing-based sect head’s son booked for accident

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Can’t call uptick in cases a surge of concern: Experts

House meet: AAP splits on allotment of tender for road sweeping in Chandigarh

Panchkula struggles to meet water needs

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Delhi: Fine up to Rs 10,000, jail for those found plying transport vehicles sans fitness certificate

Delhi reels under heatwave conditions, expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius today

Delhi records 1,607 new Covid cases; positivity rate 5.28 per cent

Coal shortage worsens power crisis, demand at all-time high

Cong councillor’s son lands in soup

Congress councillor's son lands in soup

'Kidnapped' 13-yr-old girl traced to grandparents' home in Bihar

Man opens fire near Hotel Dolphin, held

Rising mercury hits wheat, milk production

Two killed in road accidents

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Patiala violence: Ludhiana police on alert

Five test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Alcohol, tobacco consumption among males above 15 on rise in Ludhiana district

To seek justice, Samyukt Kisan Morcha to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri on May 4

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Punjabi University, Patiala, professors to enrol students with administration guides

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

As situation improves, mobile internet services restored in Patiala at 4 pm instead of 6 pm

Four hurt in Patiala clash, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders inquiry