Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Chandigarh, March 16

Paving the way for a Metro or Metrolite network for the tricity after more than a decade, the governments of Punjab and Haryana as well as the UT Administration unanimously approved the final Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) report submitted by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) with certain observations during a meeting held under the chairmanship of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit here today. The report also includes high demand bus corridors, new road links, bypass, etc.

After incorporating the suggestions, the report will be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval. An official said the CMP would include the mass rapid transit system (MRTS) and the chances of tricity getting a Metrolite are higher. The Centre had planned Metrolite for Tier-II cities and it would mostly run overground. However, a final decision would be taken by the Centre.

To tackle growing traffic congestion, various proposals for MRTS were discussed at the meeting, also attended by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Punjab Minister of Tourism and Culture Affairs Anmol Gagan Mann, UT Mayor Anup Gupta, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, senior officers from Punjab, Haryana, Civil Aviation, Air Force authorities, Railway officials and other stakeholders.

RITES made the presentation covering all aspects of the CMP such as the vision and objectives of the study; existing traffic scenario; problems and issues; short (five years), medium (10 years) and long (20 years) term plans and proposals; citywide integrated multi-modal transport plan; institutional strengthening; broad cost estimate; and the way forward.

CM Khattar suggested that important places such as the PGI, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Secretariat and Vidhan Sabha be added to the first phase of the MRTS.

“Pinjore and Kalka should be connected to Chandigarh under the MRTS plan as it is the gateway to Himachal Pradesh and movement of a large number of people takes places towards Panchkula and Chandigarh on a daily basis. This will further strengthen the Panchkula-Chandigarh connectivity, ensuring smooth flow of traffic,” he said.

The CM further suggested airport connectivity to Panchkula be considered under the plan. “The MRTS should aim to improve and facilitate airport connectivity,” he said. He further suggested the Ghaggar area and new Panchkula extension be covered under Metro/Metrolite expansion. The UT Mayor seconded the suggestion made by the Haryana CM.

The Punjab Minister said the overall transport improvement proposals with respect to Mohali were in order and any further suggestions would be communicated to the UT within a week for incorporation in the final report.

The Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab, suggested MRTS connectivity from the Airport Chowk to the airport in Mohali in the first phase itself.

It was further agreed to set up a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), a platform to handling overall mobility issues of the tricity. The UMTA will comprise officials of the Government of India, UT Administration, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to ensure coordination among various institutions and implementation of the mobility plan to improve the traffic situation in the tricity.

Purohit appreciated the feedback given by different stakeholders to resolve the existing traffic-related issues of the UT and neighbouring areas.

Viability concerns Derailed Metro in 2017

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had prepared a detailed project report for UT Metro in 2012. An MoU was signed between Haryana, Punjab and UT, but Home Minister’s Advisory Committee turned it down in 2017, saying it was not “commercially viable” for UT. Opposing Metro, AAP leader Prem Garg said: “It will run into losses due to low occupancy. We have wasted 15 years in planning and it will take a generation before it is operational. Mono rail is a better option.”

Khattar wants Pinjore, Kalka connected

Runs overground

Metrolite is a light rail urban transit system being planned for cities (Tier-II) with lower ridership. It will cater to lower passenger capacity at a reduced cost than a Metro line. It will have dedicated tracks, separated from the road. RITES has proposed a 39-km Metro network for the tricity.

Mobility plan cost

First phase Rs 1,795 cr

Second phase Rs 6,898 cr

Third phase Rs 1,878 cr

Total Rs 10,570 cr

Twin corridors

I Grain Market Chowk (UT) to Panchkula 22.5 km

II ISBT-43 to Saneta village (Mohali) 16.5 km

Integrated Multi-Modal Transport Network