‘PCA to start shuttle service for September 22 ODI’

Mohali, September 19
The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will have a mini-bus shuttle service to ferry spectators to the stadium on the day of the India-Australia ODI scheduled on September 22. The match is slated at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. As a trial run, fans having tickets of gates 1A, 1B, 1C and 1D will be able to take this service.
“The PCA has arranged mini-buses for pick-up and drop of spectators. Fans will be able to reach the stadium in buses after parking their vehicles. This bus service will be from the stadium till the last car parking. Fans having valid tickets will be able to avail of this service,” said PCA President Amarjeet Mehta.
