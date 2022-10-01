JP Atray meet: PCC, PCA colts enter semifinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

In the first quarter final match of in the ongoing 27th All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament played between PCC and UTCA at the PCA Stadium, Mohali, the former won the match by six wickets.

PCC won the toss and decided to field. Batting first, UTCA were allout at 151 in 40.4 overs. Manan Vohra (30 off 54 balls, three boundaries and one six), Bhagminder Lather (19 off 42 balls), Gourav Puri (26 off 25 balls) and amrit Lal Lubma (29 off 32 balls) were the main scorers for UTCA.

For PCC, Mayank Markande (5 for 36), Siddharth Kaul (1 for 27), Baltej Singh (1 for 20), Abhishek Sharma (1 for 16) were the main wicket-takers.

In reply, PCC scored 152 for 4 in 26.4 overs and won the match. Abhishek Sharma (47 off 34 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes), Anmolpreet Singh (21 off 33 balls), Mandeep Singh (not out at 33 off 43 balls) were the main scorers for PCC. For UTCA, Sandeep Sharma (1 for 28), Shresth Nirmohi (1 for 36) and Gurinder Singh (1 for 20) were the main wicket-takers. Mayank Markande was declared the man of the match.

The second quarterfinal played between PCA Colts and Delhi Capitals at Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, the latter won the toss and decided to field. Batting first, PCA Colts scored 253 for 9 in 50 overs. For Delhi Capitals, Deepak Dhapala (2 for 40), Shivam Sharma (3 for 61) and Digvesh Rathi (2 for 57) were the main wicket-takers.

Delhi Capitals were all out at 211 in 47.3 overs. PCA Colts won by 42 runs and booked their place in the semifinals. Anmol Malhotra was declared the man of the match for his brilliant batting.

Another quarterfinal match was played between RBI, Mumbai, and Players Academy, Delhi, at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula. Batting first, RBI scored 252 for 7 in 50 overs. Players Academy chased scored 253 for the loss of three wickets in 41 overs to win the match by 7 wickets.

#Cricket #Mohali