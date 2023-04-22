 PCDA official gets 5-year RI for graft : The Tribune India

PCDA official gets 5-year RI for graft

PCDA official gets 5-year RI for graft

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Corruption by public servants has now reached a monstrous dimension in India. Its tentacles have even started grappling the institutions created for the protection of the republic. Unless those tentacles are intercepted and impeded from gripping the normal and orderly functioning of public offices, through strong legislative, executive as well as judicial exercises, corrupt public servants could even paralyse the functioning of such institutions, thereby hinder the democratic polity.

While observing this, Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, Chandigarh, sentenced Vitesh Kumar, senior auditor of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Western Command, to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a corruption case registered in 2015. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The court has acquitted another accused, Kashmiri Lal, assistant accounts officer (AAO), in the case after the prosecution failed to prove charges against him.

The counsel for the accused prayed for leniency during the argument on quantum of sentence. The counsel said the family of the accused required his financial as well as emotional support. He had already suffered a lot during the eight-year-long trial period.

Public prosecutor Narender Singh stressed the need for exemplary punishment to the convict. He said the convict, in spite of being aware of the consequences of his actions, did not hesitate in demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant. The punishment to be awarded to the convict should be stringent so that it acts as a deterrent to other public servant to not indulge in such offences.

The CBI had arrested two officers on May 26, 2015 for allegedly seeking and accepting the graft for releasing payment of a trader of Punjab. The complainant told the CBI that his brother-in-law, Ajay Sharma, runs a firm in Pathankot. The firm is supplying stationery and electrical items to the Army. The accused had sought graft from his brother-in-law for issuing an annual settlement certificate to his firm.

On his complaint, a trap was laid and Kumar was caught in Sector 9 market, Chandigarh, while taking the bribe amount and Kashmiri Lal was arrested on the basis of an alleged recording of a conversation between the complainant and him.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted Vitesh Kumar for offences punishable under Sections 7 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced him to undergo 5 years of RI in each offences. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict. The court said both sentences would run together.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's terror attack were from Punjab

3
J & K

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

6
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

7
Nation

‘Be humane’: FM Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension surfaces

8
Punjab

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

9
Nation EXPLAINER

With projected rise in India’s population, why is China seemingly irritated?

10
Nation

Air India pilot 'welcomes' woman friend into cockpit, crew files complaint

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

Creation of theatre commands delayed

Creation of theatre commands delayed

No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...

3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Poonch attack: 3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Fix gaps, set aside ~1,500 cr: NGT to Haryana

Effluent Mess: Fix gaps, set aside Rs 1,500 cr, NGT tells Haryana

Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel

Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel

Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa ...

India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi

India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about envi...


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from gurdwara car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Bail applications of Amritpal Singh supporters rejected by court

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

Showmanship at its best in Chandigarh

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Upset at education policies, college unions plan protest

Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

‘Schools of Eminence’: Confusion prevails over admission process

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district