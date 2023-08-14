PCOS effect on women varies, finds PGI study

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 13

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) has emerged as a significant health challenge affecting young girls and women across India. A recent study conducted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) sheds light on the treatment-seeking behavior and experiences of patients dealing with PCOS.

The cross-sectional study, carried out at the gynaecology OPD of the hospital, involved 275 women with PCOS. The study aimed at exploring their approach to seeking treatment, preferred healthcare systems, treatment efficacy and expenses involved.

Key findings from the study revealed that PCOS disproportionately affects young, well-educated women from upper middle class backgrounds. A majority of participants were under 25 years old, and more than half were students. A concerning trend was observed in the choice of treatments sought by the participants. The study found that the majority preferred allopathic treatments, followed by homoeopathy and Ayurveda. Interestingly, some participants also opted for unconventional treatments such as diet therapy, yoga, meditation, weight loss supplements, and home remedies.

However, treatment efficacy remained a challenge, with reported success rates ranging between 17.3 per cent and 34.2 per cent. Participants found the treatments to be moderately expensive. The study also highlighted the impact of advertisement on decisions regarding treatments, with over 58 per cent admitting to being influenced by them.

One of the striking observations was the tendency of patients to consult multiple healthcare agencies. Around 60 per cent had consulted three or more agencies. Dissatisfaction with treatment led to this trend.

The study also raised concerns about the cost of treatments. In the modern healthcare landscape, diagnostic tests play a significant role, but their high costs contribute to the overall expenses of treatment. Moreover, the study emphasised that the treatment cost often escalates for PCOS patients seeking treatment for infertility.

Overall, the study underlines the pressing need for increased awareness.

Lack of awareness

The lack of information leads to patients trying various treatments without a knowing their condition. This not only results in financial strain but also worsens their health

#PGI Chandigarh