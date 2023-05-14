PCR vehicles to step up night patrolling

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

In view of the late night robbery incidents recently reported in the city, the UT police have decided to step up patrolling by PCRs between 1 am and 3 am.

The move will help to deter anti-social elements as well as create a sense of safety among residents during the late hours.

SP (City) Mridul said a few late night robberies reported, following which it had been decided that the PCRs would now actively patrol the streets. “Earlier, the PCRs used to be stationed at various intersections or roads. Now, they will keep moving in their areas to keep a watch on suspicious people,” said the SP.

The PCR staff will also stop suspicious people or vehicles for verification. “Stopping suspicious vehicles for verification is a strategy to identify any potential threats and prevent crime,” he added.

The PCRs will patrol under the supervision of area SHOs, who will brief the PCR staff about the areas or roads where there is a need for an effective night patrolling.

RK Garg, a city-based activist and president of the Second Innings Association, said, “Overall, this proactive approach by the UT police is a positive step towards ensuring the safety and security of people, but it is important that they continue to monitor and assess the effectiveness of their efforts to address the issue of robberies, snatching and other issues such as rash driving during the late hours.”

Sunil Kang, a Sector 38 resident, said it was important that the police officers followed proper procedures and protocol to ensure that the rights of individuals were respected.

There are around 60 PCR vehicles that are stationed across the city to attend to crime spots after receiving information at the Police Control Room (PCR).

Meanwhile, the police have also increased vigil through night nakas and extensive foot patrolling.