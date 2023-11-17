PCS officer Arora gets additional charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

In a minor reshuffle, PCS officer Sorabh Kumar Arora has been assigned the charge of Joint Secretary, Excise and Taxation, in addition to his own duties. PCS officer Rohit Gupta has been assigned the charge of Joint Secretary, Urban Planning and Metro, and Joint Secretary, Cooperation, in addition to his own duties.

Consequent upon joining the UT on deputation, PCS officer Jagdeep Saigal has been assigned the charge of Administrator, Market Committee, relieving Sanyam Garg, HCS, of the charge.

Saigal has also been assigned the charge of Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC), after AETC Alok Passi repatriated to his parent state of Haryana. Isha Kamboj, HCS officer, has been given the charge of Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation.