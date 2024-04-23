PCS officer Jagdeep Saigal repatriated to his parent cadre of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Within six months, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has ordered the repatriation of Jagdeep Saigal, a 2016 batch PCS officer, to his parent cadre of Punjab. Saigal joined the UT Administration in November last year.

The officer had written to the Election Commissioner citing personal reasons and requested the EC to be relieved, following which he has been repatriated.

Saigal was holding the posts of Administrator, Market Committee; and Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC).

Following the repatriation, Naveen Rattu, an HCS officer, has been given the charge of Administrator, Market Committee, and Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, PCS officer, the charge of AETC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit