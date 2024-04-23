PCS officer Jagdeep Saigal repatriated to his parent cadre of Punjab

Chandigarh, April 22
Within six months, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has ordered the repatriation of Jagdeep Saigal, a 2016 batch PCS officer, to his parent cadre of Punjab. Saigal joined the UT Administration in November last year.
The officer had written to the Election Commissioner citing personal reasons and requested the EC to be relieved, following which he has been repatriated.
Saigal was holding the posts of Administrator, Market Committee; and Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC).
Following the repatriation, Naveen Rattu, an HCS officer, has been given the charge of Administrator, Market Committee, and Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, PCS officer, the charge of AETC.
