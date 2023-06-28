Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Commuting between Chandigarh and Zirakpur during the peak hours, particularly in the evening, has become a nightmare for road users.

It takes no less than 10 minutes to cover a mere 150-metre stretch between the Poultry Farm Chowk and the Hallo Majra light point. This road stretch witnesses frequent traffic jams, leaving commuters at the receiving end of traffic mismanagement.

Malkit Singh, a commuter, termed these specific points as traffic bottlenecks. While travelling to Zirakpur, it often takes 10 or 15 minutes, sometimes even longer, as traffic moves at a snail’s pace between these two points.

Meanwhile, the absence of traffic police personnel during the evening hours exacerbates the problem.

The slip road for vehicles heading towards Mauli Jagran and Panchkula also gets congested during the peak hours. The vehicles going to Zirakpur spill on to the slip road, blocking the movement of the traffic taking the slip road for Mauli Jagran and Panchkula.

Sushant, a resident of Zirakpur, suggested that the police personnel should be deployed on the stretch till late evening hours to manually regulate the traffic on a daily basis.

“Overall, the situation demands immediate attention to give people some respite from the frequent snarl-ups and ensure a smooth commuting,” he added.