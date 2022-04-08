PEC admission case: 12 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against 5 students

PEC admission case: 12 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against 5 students

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 7

Nearly 12 years after the CBI registered a cheating and forgery case against 11 students on the allegations of taking admission to Punjab Engineering College after posing as Nepalese citizens, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has termed it a “misuse of the process of law” before quashing the FIR against five of them.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan asserted that similarly situated six students/juveniles faced a full-length trial before the Juvenile Justice Board. A finding was recorded that they committed an offence punishable under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC before being convicted and sent to an observation home/special home for three years for reformation. But the High Court was not agreeing with the finding recorded by the board.

The matter was brought to Justice Sangwan’s notice after the accused filed a plea through senior counsel RS Rai with Gautam Dutt and Rubina Vermani. The allegations were that the students took admission under the Direct Admission of Students Abroad Scheme-2010. No less than 15 per cent of the total seats were reserved for foreign nationals.

Referring to the final investigation report of the CBI under Section 173 of the CrPC and the judgment of the board, dated November 14, 2018, Justice Sangwan observed that nothing came on record to show that the investigating agency obtained a clarification from the Government of Nepal or the Nepalese Embassy that the citizenship card — on the basis of which they took admission — was fake.

Justice Sangwan added that a witness of the Nepalese Government did not join the investigation. Even a statement under Section 161 of the CrPC was not recorded on the alleged citizenship cards being “false”. A perusal of the board judgment also revealed that no such witness was either cited by the CBI or examined. Even the board held six students guilty only on a supposition that their citizenship cards were false.

Justice Sangwan observed that the CBI never enquired whether the petitioners were granted the Nepalese citizenship card as “honorary”. The Government of India as well as the Government of Nepal had a reciprocal agreement. Citizens of both countries could acquire government jobs without even seeking a visa.

The entire prosecution fell flat as the petitioners were being prosecuted only on the basis of a presumption that their Nepalese citizenship cards were fake or a forged document since they were citizens of India by birth. This aspect was not dealt with by the board while convicting six of the similarly situated juveniles.

Justice Sangwan observed that all petitioners were of tender age and under the fiduciary relationship of their parents. The final investigation report said the parents of all 11 students made a payment of Rs11.50 lakh to two persons to get admission to a good institution. They, perhaps, believed that they would get admission in accordance with the legal procedure.

“Needless to say that the petitioners, on the one hand, have lost their admission to college; lost 11 years of their prime youth as because of the prosecution they could not get regular admission elsewhere in the intervening 11 years and the CBI, after conclusion of the trial by the Juvenile Justice Board, cannot produce any new evidence that the Nepalese citizenship cards issued to the petitioners were not in accordance with the Nepalese Citizenship Act,” Justice Sangwan concluded.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

As US warns of consequences, India says it is stabilising ties with Russia

2
Himachal

BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Manish Sisodia

3
Punjab

At protest against Centre, Punjab Congress youth wing leader confronts Navjot Sidhu over 'corruption' within party

4
Punjab

ADGP Pramod Ban appointed head of Punjab anti-gangster strike force

5
Punjab

SGPC rejects Punjab CM's infra offer for Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib

6
Trending

Kuch toh log kahenge: Shashi Tharoor reacts to meme fest after video of chat with Supriya Sule in Parliament goes viral

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: India abstains as Russia suspended from UNHRC

8
Chandigarh

With only BJP councillors in attendance, Chandigarh MC passes resolution that city remain UT

9
Punjab

Allow telecast of ‘Gurbani’ at Golden Temple on other communication platforms, Bhagwant Mann urges SGPC

10
World

Key US Congressional committee passes Bill to eliminate per country cap on Green Card

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Top Stories

RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 11th time in a row at 4 per cent

RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent

This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...

Parl dissolution illegal, Pak no-trust vote tomorrow: SC

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting

Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad

It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...

2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested

2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested

Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...

Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly

Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...

Cities

View All

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

4-yr-old's rape: Gurdaspur police still groping in dark

Now, cybercrime helpdesk comes to Amritsar residents' rescue

Activists in Amritsar oppose government's move to axe trees

A 'special' record attempt on World Health Day

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

Let Chandigarh remain a UT, MC House passes resolution

Let Chandigarh remain a Union Territory, MC House passes resolution

Comprehensive mobility plan for Chandigarh tricity: RITES' interim report by May-end

Day 2: Fire at Dadu Majra dump site rages on

Pollution caused by Fire at Dadu Majra dump: Experts raise concerns over its impact on health

Chandigarh: Rs 16 lakh stolen from Sector 42 house

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

Surviving traces of bygone era

Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Procurement begins at new grain market

Phillaur Bandh: Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'insulting' Dalits

5 booked for rioting, theft

5 booked for rioting, theft

After dismantling at Waterfront site, MC plans legal action against Forest Dept

Man booked for sexual harassment

Two youths booked for sharing porn on FB, Instagram

Book Jakhar for objectionable remark against SC community, say Dalits

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

FCI official takes stock of procurement process at grain market in Rajpura

Patiala MC lags behind on remediation project, only 60% work complete

Patiala MC acts tough against illegal constructions

Awareness created on social evils through street plays in Patiala