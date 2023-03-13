PEC alumni pay musical tribute to alma mater

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

The 1973 batch of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) paid a musical tribute to its alma mater on the completion of their 50 years of association with the institute.

To mark the golden jubilee celebrations, the alumni wrote, composed and sang a Punjabi song —’Dadhi Chitti Ho Gayi’.

The song describes the emotions of the veterans about their life on the campus, which they joined as youngsters, left as adult engineers, and returned to as grandparents after many decades.

The full version of the song was formally released at the college auditorium in the presence of Dr Prof Baldev Setia, Director, PEC; Prof Rajesh Kumar Kanda, Dean Alumni; and Prof DR Prajapati, Dean Student Affairs.

The event was also attended by student coordinators from the editorial-cum-cultural board of the institute.

The song, written by Harcharan Singh Bhatia, has been sung by Tejinder Singh Bedi and Shashi Sachdeva, all from the 1973 batch.