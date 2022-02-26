PEC begins short courses in digital manufacturing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

The Siemens Centre of Excellence, Punjab Engineering College, commenced two online short-term courses namely “Digital Manufacturing”, coordinated by Dr SM Salodkar and Dr Ankit Yadav, and “Additive Manufacturing”, coordinated by Dr Sumankant and Suresh Chand. The initiative is taken by the centre towards training and imparting advanced skills to comply with Industry 4.0 standards and trigger a series of annual academic workshops and courses. Both courses will be open to faculty and students from PEC as well as interested participants from other higher educational institutes.

The Director, Dr Baldev Setia, said the project would deliver technical education through state-of-the-art technologies and to improve the skill set of the participants according to the demand of the industry as well as academia. During the inaugural address, Programme Director Rajendra M Belokar mentioned the benefits of the courses and explored different approaches that can be helpful to deal with the problems of tomorrow in the domain of Digital and Additive Manufacturing.

