PEC chair to go under hammer in Barcelona

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

In a concerning turn of events, a piece of Chandigarh’s heritage is set to go under the hammer in Barcelona. The spotlight will on an “Easy Chair” originating from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), which carries a reserve price of Rs 3.56 lakh. The auction is scheduled to take place on September 7.

Advocate Ajay Jagga, a member of the Chandigarh Heritage Protection Cell, has taken initiative to bring this matter to the forefront. In a letter addressed to Luis Valeriano Gonzalez, the Consul General of India in Barcelona, Spain, Jagga expressed his deep concern regarding the impending auction.

Jagga’s letter underscores the constitutional mandate under Article 49 for the protection and return of Indian heritage. He draws attention to a growing trend where heritage articles are regularly auctioned in foreign countries, often without any resistance from the Consulate General’s Office.

What sets this particular auction apart is the auctioneer’s explicit acknowledgment of the item’s origin. In the description, it is noted that the chair is designed by Pierre Jeanneret, dating back to 1959. Crafted from teak wood and wicker, the chair bears an inscription that connects it to Punjab Engineering College, specifically the Boys Hostel, in 1959.

Jagga's concerns resonate with those who believe that such heritage pieces should be preserved and returned to their rightful places in India. The auction serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges associated with safeguarding and repatriating valuable cultural artefacts.

As the date of the auction approaches, there is a growing call for heightened awareness and action to protect the rich heritage of Chandigarh and India at large. The fate of this "Easy Chair" from Punjab Engineering College hangs in the balance, awaiting the outcome of the auction on September 7.

