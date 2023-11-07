PEC students win laurels at IIT fest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

A quizzing contingent of three teams represented SAASC Club of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) at IIT-Ropar’s techno-cultural fest — Zeitgeist — that lasted from November 3 to 5. All teams qualified for the final round of both the quizzes — Gin and Tonic (General quiz) and CineMELA.

The team comprising Sachin Singh, Nikhil Saini and Anirudh Ralhan were declared the winners of the general quiz and second runners-up in the CineMELA.

The team that included Siddharth Kulshreshtha, Vansh Singh and Shaily Shambhavi were declared runners-up in the general quiz and stood fourth in the CineMELA quiz.

The team comprising Survagya Bali, Mayank Bhatnagar and Deshth stood fourth in the general quiz and bagged the sixth position in the CineMELA quiz.

