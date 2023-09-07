Peddler nabbed with 22-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A peddler, who used drug money to release a song on YouTube, has been arrested for allegedly possessing 22.33 gm of heroin. He was working with a cab aggregator. Accused identified as Rudraksh (23), alias Bawla, of Sector 32, was nabbed from Sector 33. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. TNS

Staff seek pay on Central pattern

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Common Cadre Employees Union has alleged “bias with 700 graduate clerks and steno-typists, who are being paid a scale of Rs 1,900 grade pay (on Punjab pattern) instead of actual pay of graduation with technical qualification i.e. Rs 2,800 GP (Central pattern)”. It sought pay scales as per Centre’s pattern.

