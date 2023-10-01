Peddlers’ gang busted, drug seized

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, September 30

A team of the Dhakoli police has busted a drug module in the tricity by arresting two of its members and recovering 100 kg of marijuana from them.

The police said, “A special team has been constituted to tackle the drug menace in the tricity. The team has harvested information from various channels regarding active drug gangs and conducted raids on their locations.”

The team had gathered information on a drug module run by Krishan, a resident of Panipat, now residing at Dhakoli, Karan Kumar, a native of Kanpur, UP, now residing at Dhakoli, and Ajmer Singh, alias Bunty, of Panipat, that was active in the tricity from a long time. The trio used to procure marijuana on a large scale from Nepal and sell it directly to consumers.

On September 29, acting on specific inputs, the team led by Dhakoli SHO Inspector Sukhbir Singh and Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh conducted a successful raid on a house used by the gang that was located in the slum area at backside of the Sabzi Mandi and recovered 100 kg of marijuana.

Two of the gang members — Krishan and Karan — were arrested from the spot. Raids are on to arrest the third suspect Ajmer. A case under Sections 20, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Dhakoli police station.

