Pedestrian, cyclist killed in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

A pedestrian and a cyclist lost their lives in hit-and-run road accidents in the city.

Complainant Charanjit Singh, a resident of Sector 18, claimed he was on his way to Sector 22 when he saw an unidentified vehicle hitting a man on the road separating Sectors 17/18 and speeding away.

The police were informed and the unidentified victim was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

In another incident, a cyclist died after being hit by a PEPSU roadways bus. Complainant Rattan Natu Goswami, a resident of Sector 9, claimed a bus sped away after hitting his nephew Om Parkash’s bicycle near a beat box in Sector 31.

The victim was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared dead on arrival. The registration number of the bus was noted down and provided to the police, following which a case was registered at the Sector 31 police station.