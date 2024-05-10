Pedestrian dies in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a truck in Sector 26. According to the police, Udhaypal, a resident of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, alleged that the truck driven by Satyawan hit his father Megh Raj at the grain market. He was rushed to the Government Multi-speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where the doctors referred him to the PGI. He succumbed to injuries at the PGI. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Inter-house chess tournament

Chandigarh: The chess team of Dronacharya House won the Inter-House Tournament organised by Tribune Model School, Sector 29, for the students of Class VI-VII. Vishwamitra House claimed second position and Shankracharya House finished third. In the final match, Purav played a draw against Adarsh, while Ananya defeated Prashant. Divyansh went down against Kushagra and Dhruv defeated Mohnisha. Aarna defeated Eshawn to help the Dronacharya team win the title. In the match for third position, Mohnish defeated Sushant, Pratik defeated Yajat, Yashika played a draw against Kanishka, Anurah beat Viraj and Abhigyan overpowered Rudra as Shankracharya defeated Chankya House 3-1. TNS

Two arrested in drugs case

Chandigarh: Two youths have been arrested by the District Crime Cell (DCC) of the Chandigarh Police while possessing 19.52 gm of heroin. A team of the DCC was patrolling in Sector 19 when the two suspects, identified as Akashdeep (20), a resident of Ferozepur, and Ashish Singh Solanki (19) of Alwar, Rajasthan, were nabbed. The police said 13.18-gm heroin was recovered from Akashdeep and 6.34 gm from Ashish. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Auto driver thrashed, 3 held

Chandigarh: The police have arrested three persons for thrashing an auto-rickshaw driver and pointing pistol at him. According to the police, complainant Tuntun Mandal reported that Satwant Singh (29), Sher Singh (30) and Ravinder Shah (26) thrashed him at the entry of the ISBT, Sector 43, on the night intervening May 7 and 8. The complainant alleged that the suspects also threatened him with a pistol. The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station and the suspects were arrested. TNS

Two immigration agents booked

Chandigarh: The police have registered cheating cases against two immigration consultants. In a complaint, Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Fategarh Sahib, alleged that the owner of M/s Eagle 1 Advisor, Sector 34, allegedly duped him of Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of providing work visa of Canada. In another complaint, Dinesh Kumar of Mohali alleged that Mohit Kumar and Shweta, the owners of Serkan Immigration Institute, Sector 34, committed a Rs 18 lakh fraud on him on the pretext of providing work visa of Canada. TNS

Fake number on bike, rider held

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 29-year-old Ram Darbar resident for riding a bike with fake number. Constable Rakesh, who is posted in the traffic wing, alleged that the suspect, Rohit, was apprehended near the Railway light point. A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

