Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 6

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding car on the Zirakpur-Shimla highway near a petrol pump in Sector 3. The identities of both the victim and the suspect are yet to be ascertained.

Islam, a driver engaged with the Municipal Corporation and eyewitness to the incident, told the police that he was riding his cycle to his rental accommodation in Zirakpur when the incident took place.

He said when he reached near the petrol pump, a speeding car coming from behind hit the pedestrian and sped away, leaving him injured.

Subsequently, the injured man was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 where he was declared dead by doctors.

On Islam’s complaint, a case in this regard was registered at the Sector 5 police station under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

Head Constable Sanjay, investigating officer in the case, said they were yet to ascertain the identity of both the victim and the suspect.