Pedestrian dies in hit-&-run

Mohali, December 21
A 35-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a truck on the Dhanoni-Dera Bassi road on Tuesday night.
The victim, identified as Ravinder Kumar of Bihar, resided at Dera Bassi. He was returning home from work when the truck coming from Dhanoni side hit him and fled the spot. Ravinder is survived by his wife and three children. A hit-and-run case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.
