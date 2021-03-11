Pedestrian hit by car in Chandigarh's Sector 43, dies

Chandigarh, May 17
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Sector 43. The complainant, Poonam Rajput, a resident of Sector 43, reported that her husband Ravi Kumar was returning home from the market when a speeding Swift hit him from the rear near the house.
The victim was reportedly tossed in the air and fell on the road before hitting the windscreen of the car. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, in a PCR vehicle where doctors declared him brought dead. He used to work as a generator operator at the GMSH, Sector 16.
The police said the vehicle was being driven by Rajni Chauhan, a resident of Sector 43. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC against the woman at the Sector 36 police station. She was arrested and later released on bail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%
Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...
Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court
Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...
Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13
Don’t restrict supply: US to india
Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop
3 hurt; all from Jammu region