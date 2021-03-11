Pedestrian hit by car in Chandigarh's Sector 43, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Sector 43. The complainant, Poonam Rajput, a resident of Sector 43, reported that her husband Ravi Kumar was returning home from the market when a speeding Swift hit him from the rear near the house.

The victim was reportedly tossed in the air and fell on the road before hitting the windscreen of the car. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, in a PCR vehicle where doctors declared him brought dead. He used to work as a generator operator at the GMSH, Sector 16.

The police said the vehicle was being driven by Rajni Chauhan, a resident of Sector 43. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC against the woman at the Sector 36 police station. She was arrested and later released on bail.