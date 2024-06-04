Pedestrian hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A pedestrian sustained injuries in a road accident. According to the police, complainant Rishipal, a resident of Mohali district, reported that a recklessly driven auto-rickshaw reportedly hit his brother Tarsem Chand (54) at the Industrial Area, Phase I. The victim was injured and admitted to the PGI. The police were informed about the incident following which a case has been registered against the auto driver, who was identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sohana. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Sec 26 resident duped of Rs 1.90L

Chandigarh: A man was duped of Rs 1.90 lakh by some fraudster. In a complaint to the police, Tatipudi Suresh, a resident of Sector 26, stated that an unidentified person defrauded him on the pretext of selling household items, including sofa, refrigerator, LED, washing machine, etc. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station. The police have initiated an investigation into it.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #PGI Chandigarh