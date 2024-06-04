Pedestrian hurt in accident

Chandigarh: A pedestrian sustained injuries in a road accident. According to the police, complainant Rishipal, a resident of Mohali district, reported that a recklessly driven auto-rickshaw reportedly hit his brother Tarsem Chand (54) at the Industrial Area, Phase I. The victim was injured and admitted to the PGI. The police were informed about the incident following which a case has been registered against the auto driver, who was identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sohana. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS
Sec 26 resident duped of Rs 1.90L
Chandigarh: A man was duped of Rs 1.90 lakh by some fraudster. In a complaint to the police, Tatipudi Suresh, a resident of Sector 26, stated that an unidentified person defrauded him on the pretext of selling household items, including sofa, refrigerator, LED, washing machine, etc. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station. The police have initiated an investigation into it.
