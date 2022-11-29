Peer review panel on 3-day visit to PEC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

An external peer review committee, which has various eminent personalities accomplished in their fields as its members, started its three-day visit to the campus of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University).

The peer review committee is chaired by Dr Satish Kumar, Chairman, Armaments Research Board, Defence Research & Development Organisation, Ministry of Defence.

The visit aimed at evaluating the academic and administrative functioning and prepare a roadmap for the institute. The three-day visit started with a detailed presentation made by Prof Baldev Setia, Director, PEC. The first day concluded with comprehensive presentations made by the deans.