Peer review panel's visit to PEC ends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The three-day visit of an external peer review committee, chaired by Dr Satish Kumar, Chairman, Armaments Research Board, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, GOI, to the campus of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University,) concluded yesterday.

After multiple interactions and discussions, the committee members finalised the report on November 30. The report will be submitted to the Board of Governors for further assessment.

The visit began on November 28 intending to evaluate the academic and administrative functioning and prepare a roadmap for the institute. A detailed presentation was made by Prof Baldev Setia, Director-PEC, apprising the committee members of the functioning of the college, followed by presentations by deans about their respective domains. The presentation was followed by the committee members visiting the central facilities, including computer centre, library, career development & guidance centre, semiconductor research facility, and central research facility.

The second day of the visit began with the members of the committee visiting various departments and labs on the campus in which HoDs made interactive presentations about their departments, followed by lab visits and meetings with all stakeholders, including faculty members, PEC students, staff members and the PEC alumni. On the last day, the committee members attended discussions with all stakeholders.