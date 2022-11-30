Punjab pensioners up in arms

Mohali, November 29
Members of the Punjab Government Pensioners’ Joint Front held a rally in support of their long-pending demands near the YPS Chowk, also known as Shaheed Lt Col Bikramjit Singh Shaurya Chakra Chowk, here.
The protesters said the Finance Department, Punjab Government, as per the recommendation of the Sixth Pay Commission, did not revise the pension before January 1, 2016 despite the approval of the Cabinet. They alleged that some of the revised recommendations had been tampered with which resulted into a loss to some of the pensioners.
The protesting pensioners said if the government did not fulfil their demands immediately, they would oppose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Front leaders Thakur Singh, Bakshish Singh, NK Kalsi, Satnam Singh, Avinash Chandra Sharma, Prem Sagar Sharma among others addressed the gathering. Later, a government representative took a memorandum from them and assured them of appropriate action in this regard.
