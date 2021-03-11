Chandigarh residents continue to reel under hot conditions

Chandigarh, June 6
People continued to reel under hot weather conditions as the heatwave persisted today as well. The maximum temperature in the city was 44°C, five degrees above normal. The weatherman has predicted that the day temperature will fall over the next few days. It is expected to gradually come down to 41°C by June 11.
It will provide a slight relief to people. Yesterday, the maximum temperature had reached 44.5°C and it remained the highest June day in the past five years.
The minimum temperature in the city today was 27.2°C, three degrees above normal. The night temperature, on the contrary, is likely to rise over the next few days. It is expected to reach 30°C by June 11. For the next four days, the weather is expected to stay clear. Light rain is expected on June 11, according to the weatherman.
