People fed up with traditional parties: AAP

Mohali, February 15
There are only five days left for the Punjab Assembly elections and after that a corruption-free government under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann would be formed in the state. This was stated by AAP candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh here today.
He said now people of Punjab would not fall prey to the lies spread by these traditional parties. He said after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the Delhi model of Arvind Kejriwal would be implemented in Punjab.
Punjab Against Corruption backs Kulwant
President of Punjab Against Corruption Satnam Dao and his associates announced their support to Kulwant Singh. Dao, along with his supporters and associates, visited Kulwant’s party office in Sector 79t. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza