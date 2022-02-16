People fed up with traditional parties: AAP

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 15

There are only five days left for the Punjab Assembly elections and after that a corruption-free government under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann would be formed in the state. This was stated by AAP candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh here today.

He said now people of Punjab would not fall prey to the lies spread by these traditional parties. He said after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the Delhi model of Arvind Kejriwal would be implemented in Punjab.

Punjab Against Corruption backs Kulwant

President of Punjab Against Corruption Satnam Dao and his associates announced their support to Kulwant Singh. Dao, along with his supporters and associates, visited Kulwant’s party office in Sector 79t. —