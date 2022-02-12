People need good education, hospitals: BJP

Mohali: The Congress government has been making big claims on converting government schools into smart ones but schools do not become smart just by having good paint. This was stated by Sanjeev Vashisht of the BJP while addressing people in Industrial Area, Phase 8B, and Badmajar village on Friday. He said many parties were trying to woo people with freebies, but people need good education and better health facilities. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...