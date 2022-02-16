People of Punjab should give chance to youth: Gurnam Singh Charuni

Mohali, February 15

I am confident that Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate Ravneet Brar in Mohali would defeat the rich the MLA from here, said farmer leader and member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Gurnam Singh Chaduni while addressing the media in Mohali today.

Charuni said Punjab needed to give a chance to the educated and forward-thinking youth to take the state to the path of progress. It was the zeal and enthusiasm of these young men that compelled PM Modi to bow down to the farmers, he added.

Referring to billionaire candidate of Aam Aadmi Party from Mohali Kulwant Singh and incumbent MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, he said it was not these rich people who got the contract to rule Punjab.