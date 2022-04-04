People taken ill after consuming kuttu flour

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 3

As many as 53 persons were taken ill after consuming buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) in Ambala. A majority of the people belonged to Ambala Cantonment.

As per information, 49 persons were taken ill in Ambala Cantonment. They were taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, from where they were discharged after treatment. Around four people were taken ill in Ambala City.

Trilokchand, one of the patients at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, said: “After consuming kuttu flour, we started experiencing stomach issues.”

Dr Ruchika, Emergency Medical Officer at the Civil Hospital, said: “As many as 49 people have been brought to the Ambala Cantonment hospital since last night. While 46 people have been discharged, three people of a family are under observation. They had consumed kuttu flour and they all are stable. They were complaining of vomiting and vertigo.”

After the complaints, Food Safety Officer Dr Rajiv Kumar raided several shops and collected samples of the flour and other items generally used in fasting.

The FSO said: “There were complaints that people have taken ill after consuming kuttu flour. We have taken samples of the flour and other items. The samples will be sent for testing. Appropriate action will be taken if the samples are found adulterated.”