Performances by Power Grid staff enthral audience

Chandigarh, November 26
Enthralling performances by employees of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Northern Region Transmission System-II, and their family members marked the annual inter-regional cultural festival “Anubhuti-2023”. The event was organised by the Power Grid Corporation of India, Northern Region (NRTS)-II, at the SD College auditorium here on Saturday.
Rajesh Kumar, executive director, Power Grid, NRTS-II, was the chief guest on the occasion. He inaugurated the cultural meet, while Sangita Kumar, patron, Shrishti Mahila Samiti, Northern Region-II, inaugurated the handicrafts exhibition. The festival highlighted issues such as gender equality, environment, national integration, conservation of water, drug abuse, violence against women and dowry menace.
Vinod P Baxla, General Manager (HR), NRTS-II, delivered the welcome address, while AH Khan, senior GM, Punjab and Haryana, presented the vote of thanks.
