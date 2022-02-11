Personal trainer held with heroin

Chandigarh: A 34-year-old man has been arrested by the UT police with 7.28 gm of heroin. The suspect, identified as Bharat Rathor, a resident of Kotkapura in Faridkot district, was nabbed from the road separating Sector 16 and 23. Sources said the suspect worked as a personal trainer. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS
Home care nursing training
Ropar: International Inner Wheel Club imparted free home care nursing training to 25 girls from needy families under the Pink Feathers project. The duration of the training was three months. The girls were taught handling of patients and elders, who need nursing services at home. They were trained in bed-making, bathing of patient, sponge bath, physiotherapy, cannula injection and RT feeding.
