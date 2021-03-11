Petrol station worker robbed of cash bag in Lalru

Tribune News Service

Lalru, April 30

Three bike-borne youths attacked an employee of a filling station and snatched a bag containing Rs 35,000 at Ballopur village on the Lalru-Handesra road last night.

The employee, Sunil Kumar, suffered an injury in the attack and was admitted to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital. A case has been registered at the Lalru police station. The police are scanning CCTV footage of the filling station to identify the robbers.

The complainant said the incident happened around 10:30 pm. While fleeing the spot, one of the youths fired into the air. Lalru SHO Harjinder Singh said, “The youths appeared to be in their twenties.” The filling station is reportedly owned by local BJP leader Jasmer Rana.